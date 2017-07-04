MCSD to launch teacher recruitment fair for new fine arts school - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

MCSD to launch teacher recruitment fair for new fine arts school

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: MSCD) (Source: MSCD)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts’ teacher recruitment fair is Wednesday, July 12, at Carver High School. The fair is open to external candidates only. 

Available teaching positions are in the subjects of band, chorus, orchestra, dance, and theater are available.

The recruitment fair is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To complete an application, click here

