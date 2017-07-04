MCSD to launch teacher recruitment fair for new fine arts school

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts’ teacher recruitment fair is Wednesday, July 12, at Carver High School. The fair is open to external candidates only. Available teaching positions are in the subjects of band, chorus, orchestra, dance, and theater are available. The recruitment fair is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To complete an application, click here. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
Many restaurants and retailers are celebrating Independence day with deals and sales. While some people celebrate the patriotic holiday with food and fireworks, others like to add shopping and evening dining in at some of their favorite restaurants. See retail and restaurant deals and discounts below: Outback Steakhouse Free appetizers with your entrée Applebee's Kids 12-years-old and under eat free H&M Discounted T-shirts, women's tops, c...
Winn-Dixie has pledged to give 100 percent of its July 4 profits to national nonprofit organization, Hope or the Warriors. Hope for the Warriors provides support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that focus on health and wellness, community resources, peer engagement, and transition. The organization was founded in 2006 by military families aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC. Winn-Dixie is in its third year supporting veterans. Southeastern Grocers...
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street. WTVM has learned that Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, has been called to the scene, which is located near both the Wells Fargo and SunTrust Banks. Police are currently blocking off that intersection to investigate. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.
The westbound lane of Forest Road between Branton Woods and Colonel Dick Mckee Drive will be closed to all traffic Wednesday, July 5.
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
The man's 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.
The family of a former University of Alabama student who committed suicide last year after an alleged sexual assault has filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against employees of the school and members of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department, claiming a "mishandling" of her allegations that led to the student taking her own life.
Prattville Police are urging the suspect in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.
