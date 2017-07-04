Anniversary held for CSU student who survived brain injury in Lawyers Ln. hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Monday was the anniversary for a Columbus State University student who overcame tremendous odds after she was seriously injured in a car wreck exactly two years ago.

Asia Hoskins suffered a traumatic brain injury during what Columbus police say was a hit-and-run accident on Lawyers Lane.

Hoskins' mother tells News Leader 9 she hopes prosecutors will move to put the people responsible for this accident on trial.

“Today is actually the anniversary date, a very trying time for us and we're still waiting for this case to be indicted or to get justice for Asia," said Asia’s mom Valerie Ghant.

At the time of the accident, Hoskins was majoring in Health Science at CSU.

The suspect in that crash, William Tarver, has previously faced attempted murder charges in an unrelated case.

No word yet on when he will face charges in Muscogee County.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.