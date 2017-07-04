Anniversary held for CSU student who survived brain injury in Lawyers Ln. hit-and-run

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts’ teacher recruitment fair is Wednesday, July 12, at Carver High School.More >>
Winn-Dixie has pledged to give 100 percent of its July 4 profits to national nonprofit organization, Hope or the Warriors.More >>
Monday was the anniversary for a Columbus State University student who overcame tremendous odds after she was seriously injured in a car wreck exactly two years ago.More >>
Officials are searching for a man last seen in the Chattahoochee River under the 13th St. Bridge.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
