Columbus church known for its viral sign posts Fourth of July message

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus church, known for its viral church sign ‘Cash God inside how bow dah’ has added another message just in time for the Fourth of July.

Britt David Baptist Church recently posted the sign saying, “Our church is as lit as the 4th of July.”

News Leader 9’s Parker Branton tweeted out the church sign captioning it ‘this week in church signs in Columbus…”

This week in church signs of Columbus... ???????? pic.twitter.com/IEZYuRXQNp — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 3, 2017

The church is located at 2801 W. Britt David Rd. For more information on the local church click here.

