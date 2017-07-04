Columbus officials urge Fourth of July safety

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Millions of Americans are grilling, boating, and watching fireworks as they celebrate this Fourth of July.



But before you head out for more fun and festivities, officials are reminding you about safety tips to make sure you continue to have a fun and safe holiday.

Experts say if you are firing up the grill to always grill outdoors.



If you plan to operate a boat or water vehicle, stay away from alcohol, and always wear a life jacket.



Columbus Fire Marshall Ricky Shores says fireworks are the most hazardous holiday treat and they should be handled with extreme caution.

“The number one tip that we can encourage our citizens to follow is to make sure they keep their children safe when they are using fireworks. Make sure you keep a close eye on them especially if you have children under the age of 12," said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores

Fire Marshall Ricky Shores says they do not recommend children under 12 operate fireworks, grills or boats.

Approximately 8,000 people are injured every year due to fireworks.



In Georgia, that number is around 170.

