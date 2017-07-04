Columbus officials urge Fourth of July safety

Millions of Americans are grilling, boating, and watching fireworks as they celebrate this Fourth of July.More >>
A Columbus church, known for its viral church sign ‘Cash God inside how bow dah’ has added another message just in time for the Fourth of July.More >>
Officials are searching for a man last seen in the Chattahoochee River under the 13th St. Bridge.More >>
Independence Day is approaching and many throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will commemorate the holiday with patriotic and celebratory events.More >>
Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts’ teacher recruitment fair is Wednesday, July 12, at Carver High School.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
