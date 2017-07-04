Harris County anglers place 2nd in national tournament

There's plenty of action on Lake Harding this 4th of July. Harris County pair Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell among the highlights.

They're back to work after a busy weekend competing, and nearly winning, the FLW high school national championship, coming in 2nd place.



"To come second in the country is just far more than we can fathom,” Waddell said.



It capped off a great weekend, and even though they didn't take the top prize, it was enough to qualify for the world's tournament and put Harris County center stage in the fishing world.



“It means a lot, I'm getting emotional thinking about it,” said Culpepper.



They're not the only local team that performed well in the national tournament. Auburn High's Logan Parks and Lucas Lindsay reeled in a whopping 19 pounds on the final day to earn a top 30 spot, and compete in the world's tournament along with Cal and Mason, proving this area has a lot of talented anglers competing at a high level.

“This area, it's crazy to see the amount of talent that's coming out of it,” Waddell added.

Placing second in the country is a great way to finish the season, and gives Cal and Mason something to go after in 2018.

“To get back this year or next season and try to go win the thing,” said Culpepper.



We'll see if they can get the big catch, a national championship, next year.



