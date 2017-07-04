Harris County anglers place 2nd in national tournament

After nearly three days of recovery efforts, the body of a missing man has been recovered in the Chattahoochee River.More >>
There's plenty of action on Lake Harding this 4th of July. Count the Harris County pair of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell among them. They're back to work after a busy weekend competing,More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street.More >>
The westbound lane of Forest Road between Branton Woods and Colonel Dick Mckee Drive will be closed to all traffic Wednesday, July 5.More >>
Officials are searching for a man last seen in the Chattahoochee River under the 13th St. Bridge.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting and deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
A standoff with a suspected gunman barricaded inside a home with two children is now over. It happened on Fairbanks Street early Wednesday morning.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was running in the 15000 block of York Road around 7:48 a.m. when a man pulled up next to her, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get into the vehicle.More >>
