Three Phenix City teams earn invitations to Cal Ripken SW Regional

Phenix City 9U All-Stars have earned an invitation to Cal Ripken Southwest Regional in Hattiesburg, MS.

The Phenix City 9U All-Stars are getting a new lease on life.

They finished third at the Alabama Cal Ripken state tournament held at Idle Hour Park on Sunday, but their 11 inning loss to eventual state champ Mobile Westside in the state semifinals earned them an at large invitation to the Southwest Regionals in Hattiesburg, MS.

Two other Phenix City teams also earned at large invitations to their regionals. The 11U team will also travel to Hattiesburg, while the 8U is heading to Spanish Fort.



All three tournaments will get underway on Wednesday, July 12.

The 13U All-Stars are set to begin play on Friday at their state tournament in Mobile.