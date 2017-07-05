Man who drowned in the Chattahoochee River identified as Fort Benning soldier

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After nearly three days of recovery efforts, the body of a missing man has been recovered in the Chattahoochee River.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Ferreira Astiazu. It has been confirmed that Ferreira was a soldier training at Fort Benning.

His body was found in the river near Rotary Park Wednesday morning.

