Columbus officials need help finding family of pedestrian killed near 13th St.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner's Office needs help finding the family of a woman who died after being hit by a car on Tuesday.

Mary Ellis Gleghorn, 65, was killed just after midnight Tuesday after being hit by a car at the intersections of 13th Street and First Avenue.

Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, had initially withheld identifying the woman until her family was notified, but he says he was never able to contact them.

Anyone who may know this woman or her relatives are asked to contact the Columbus coroner's office at 706-653-3261.

