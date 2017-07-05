Opelika man charged with attempted murder following shooting on - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Opelika man charged with attempted murder following shooting on Raintree St.

Ivan Nelms (Source: OPD) Ivan Nelms (Source: OPD)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Raintree Street.

Ivan Nelms Jr., 29, was charged with attempted murder and arrested on July 3.

The shooting on Raintree happened on June 29 in the 500 block of Raintree Street. 

