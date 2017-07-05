Columbus attorney arrested on simple battery charge - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus attorney arrested on simple battery charge

Mark Casto (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail) Mark Casto (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A  local attorney was arrested on Monday.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Mark Casto was arrested on a simple battery.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

