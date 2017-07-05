Columbus attorney arrested on simple battery charge

A well-known local attorney was arrested on Monday. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Mark Casto was arrested on a simple battery.More >>
The Muscogee County Coroner's Office needs help finding a dead woman's family.More >>
After nearly three days of recovery efforts, the body of a missing man has been recovered in the Chattahoochee River.More >>
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Raintree Street. Ivan Nelms Jr., 29, was charged with attempted murder and arrested on July 3.More >>
There's plenty of action on Lake Harding this 4th of July. Count the Harris County pair of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell among them. They're back to work after a busy weekend competing,More >>
There's plenty of action on Lake Harding this 4th of July. Count the Harris County pair of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell among them. They're back to work after a busy weekend competing, and nearly winning, the FLW high school national championship, coming in 2nd place. “…to come second in the coMore >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
