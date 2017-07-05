UPDATE: Russell Co. coroner confirms man died of natural causes; not dog bite

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – It has been confirmed that a man died of possible natural causes and not a dog attack in Russell County.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the man appeared to have a dog bite but that was not the cause of his death. It is unknown if the dog received a bite on his hand before or after he passed away.

Taylor says the body is being sent for an autopsy because they don't know the exact cause of death.

The incident happened on Pioneer Drive in Russell County Wednesday morning.

