Man arrested for allegedly abusing 2-month-old daughter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was arrested for allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter.

According to a report, 23-year-old Nijil Alston was arrested July 4 and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.

The infant had multiple fractures to her skull and bruises throughout her body.

Alston is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on July 6 at 9 a.m.

