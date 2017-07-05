Man arrested for allegedly abusing 2-month-old daughter

It has been a busy month for the area water rescue crews. With over five rescues and three deaths between the Chattahoochee River and Lake Oliver. Police say none of the victims were wearing life jacket, prompting a new awareness on river protocol and safety.More >>
Russell County Coroner has confirmed that a man has died after being attacked by a dog.
A Columbus man was arrested for allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter. According to a report, 23-year-old Nijil Alston was arrested July 4 and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
A well-known local attorney was arrested on Monday. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Mark Casto was arrested on a simple battery.
The Muscogee County Coroner's Office needs help finding a dead woman's family.
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.
A note left with the dog read, "My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford to get me on the flight. She didn't want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option."
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park's water slides.
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman's baby, who was seven days from his due date.
