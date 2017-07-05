Buena Vista Road Family Dollar to be remodeled into Dollar General

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus Family Dollar will soon get a facelift and become a Dollar General as it's all part of the company's conversion plans.

The Buena Vista Road location will be renovated into a new Dollar General store due to Dollar General's acquisition of Dollar Express.

The store will employ 6-to-10 workers at the location. The renovation is expected to be complete by late fall.

