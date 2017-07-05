VIDEO: Brawl breaks out at Eufaula gas station

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
The rules on how a dog owner is allowed to contain their dog while the animal is outside just got stricter.More >>
It has been a busy month for the area water rescue crews. With over five rescues and three deaths between the Chattahoochee River and Lake Oliver. Police say none of the victims were wearing life jacket, prompting a new awareness on river protocol and safety.More >>
A dramatic scene at a Citgo on Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. Police say a large crowd left a party at a house in a local neighborhood and gathered at a gas station. Surveillance video shows numerous shots being fired and a fight breaking out.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street.More >>
The Muscogee County Coroner's Office needs help finding a dead woman's family.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
