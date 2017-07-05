Muscogee County Marshal's Office offering civilian firearms course training

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The public is invited to join the Muscogee County Marshal's Office for sessions addressing issues such as the safe, legal, and responsible way to possess and handle firearms in Georgia.

Marshal’s Office certified firearms instructors will teach all sessions.

The topics that will be covered include:

Georgia law concerning firearms and use of force

Proper handling, cleaning, and storage of firearms

Hands-on training

Emphasis on handgun safety

You must be 21 years or older to attend these classes and a criminal history check will be conducted

Those who wish to attend will need the following:

Firearm, holster, and 100 rounds of ammunition

Eye and ear protection (Marshal’s Office will have some on-hand)

Baseball type cap and weather-appropriate clothing for range day

The cost for attending the sessions is $42 and must be paid in cash. Space will be held after application and fee are received. Some costs may be waived at the discretion of the Marshal.

The sessions will be held at the Muscogee County Marshal's Office at 100 10th Street, West Wing 2nd Floor.

The two sessions will be held July 10 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (classroom) and July 15 (range) 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

To register, contact Captain C. Lockette at 706-225-4385 or clockette@columbusga.org.

Applications are due by July 7.

