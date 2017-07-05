Muscogee County Marshal's Office offering civilian firearms course training

We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager.More >>
We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager.More >>
The rules on how a dog owner is allowed to contain their dog while the animal is outside just got stricter.More >>
The rules on how a dog owner is allowed to contain their dog while the animal is outside just got stricter.More >>
It has been a busy month for the area water rescue crews. With over five rescues and three deaths between the Chattahoochee River and Lake Oliver. Police say none of the victims were wearing life jacket, prompting a new awareness on river protocol and safety.More >>
It has been a busy month for the area water rescue crews. With over five rescues and three deaths between the Chattahoochee River and Lake Oliver. Police say none of the victims were wearing life jacket, prompting a new awareness on river protocol and safety.More >>
A dramatic scene at a Citgo on Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. Police say a large crowd left a party at a house in a local neighborhood and gathered at a gas station. Surveillance video shows numerous shots being fired and a fight breaking out.More >>
A dramatic scene at a Citgo on Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. Police say a large crowd left a party at a house in a local neighborhood and gathered at a gas station. Surveillance video shows numerous shots being fired and a fight breaking out.More >>
The public is invited to join the Muscogee County Marshal's Office for sessions addressing issues such as the safe, legal, and responsible way to possess and handle firearms in Georgia.More >>
The public is invited to join the Muscogee County Marshal's Office for sessions addressing issues such as the safe, legal, and responsible way to possess and handle firearms in Georgia.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is once again in the intensive care unit, according to a news release Wednesday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is once again in the intensive care unit, according to a news release Wednesday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
When a Louisiana state trooper's SUV went airborne, rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, a Shreveport resident was there to drag the injured lawman to safety.More >>
When a Louisiana state trooper's SUV went airborne, rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, a Shreveport resident was there to drag the injured lawman to safety.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>