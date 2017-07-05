Woman accuses Columbus pastor of sexual abuse

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager.

That woman has since come out publicly to media outlets after filing the lawsuit in Superior Court.

In a statement sent by Lequita Jackson's attorney, she now seeks a Muscogee County Superior Court order that will “prohibit defendant Clemons from serving as a pastor or church official ever again.”

Her accusations of sexual abuse against Clemons date back to when she was a teenager.

In a lawsuit filed in Muscogee County Superior Court, Lequita Jackson claims her long-time pastor, Lewis Clemons, sexually abused her for years.

The suit alleges Clemons began molesting Jackson when she was 15 after she confided she had been inappropriately touched by the music director at Faith Unlimited Ministries on Floyd Road.

From there, Jackson's attorney says, the pastor continued his misconduct for years.

“It ended, we think, in 2009, and started in the early 2000s, right around 2001,” said Jeb Butler, the attorney representing Lequita Jackson.

The lawsuit also claims Clemons told Jackson that the Bible justified his misconduct and that she should submit to him in service of the church.

Jackson's attorney, says she finally sought legal action after learning other women in the church were claiming they had also allegedly been sexually exploited by Clemons.

“Ms. Jackson's number one goal, in this case, is to make sure that what defendant Clemons did is known to all, everyone she can tell about it so that he can't do it again and have any other victims,” said Butler.

In an effort to be fair and balanced on this story, we reached out to Mr. Clemons at several phone numbers, including his personal one, as well as the church's line and we did not get an answer.

Jackson's attorney also adds that because of the statute of limitations in the state, Jackson's only legal recourse was to file this suit through civil court.

We will continue to reach out to Clemons for any statements or comments on this litigation.

