Most Wanted: February 2017 Connor Road murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect.

A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing 28-year-old Eric Parker.

The shooting happened at 4870 Connor Road Apartment 1 in south Columbus.

Police say witnesses reported seeing two to three men in a gray, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.