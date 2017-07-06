Storm Team 9: "Feel Like" temperatures near 100. Check your forecast here!

The public is invited to join the Muscogee County Marshal's Office for sessions addressing issues such as the safe, legal, and responsible way to possess and handle firearms in Georgia.More >>
The public is invited to join the Muscogee County Marshal's Office for sessions addressing issues such as the safe, legal, and responsible way to possess and handle firearms in Georgia.More >>
We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager.More >>
We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager.More >>
A dramatic scene at a Citgo on Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. Police say a large crowd left a party at a house in a local neighborhood and gathered at a gas station. Surveillance video shows numerous shots being fired and a fight breaking out.More >>
A dramatic scene at a Citgo on Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. Police say a large crowd left a party at a house in a local neighborhood and gathered at a gas station. Surveillance video shows numerous shots being fired and a fight breaking out.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
Columbus police need your help finding a murder suspect. A gunman opened fire on February 10 around 12:40 p.m. killing Eric Parker.More >>
The rules on how a dog owner is allowed to contain their dog while the animal is outside just got stricter.More >>
The rules on how a dog owner is allowed to contain their dog while the animal is outside just got stricter.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.More >>
Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.More >>
Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.More >>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>