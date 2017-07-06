Storm Team 9: "Feel Like" temperatures near 100. Check your forecast here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Much like the last few days temperatures will top out in the mid 90s this afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. When you factor in the humidity though you can expect 'feel like' temperatures to reach near 100. There's also another 10% rain chance in the forecast for this afternoon/evening.

Rain chances increase as we get into Friday and the weekend to a 40%. It won't be a weekend washout but something to plan for. Because of the higher rain chance and cloud cover temperatures will stay down in the low 90s. For next week the rain chance will be in the 30-40% all week with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

