2-month-old in critical condition after father allegedly abused her

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was in court Thursday morning after allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter.

Nijil Alston, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges associated with the abuse of his 2-month-old daughter.

Alston pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery with a bond of $100,000 and he pleaded not guilty to cruelty to children with a bond for $50,000.

Police were dispatched Tuesday night to Midtown Medical Center in reference to Alston's infant daughter suffering from breathing problems, multiple skull fractures, and bruises throughout her body.

The infant is now listed in critical condition at Elglston Children's Hospital in Atlanta.

Alston's Attorney Jennifer Curry says she will argue that Alston has no criminal history.

Alston's attorney, Jennifer Curry says, "He was extremely distraught. He was very concerned about his child. The judge set his bonds at $150,000 so his family is going to have to put up some property in order to get him out. The concern is even if they are able to bond him out- as I said DFACS won't allow him to see the child.

DFACS is not allowing any of Alston's family to visit the two-month-old including Alston's wife who's also the infant's mother.

Alston's Attorney did tell News Leader 9 that her client willing recorded a reenactment video with police explaining and showing how the child was injured due to an accident where Alston tried catching the infant's fall after she fell off a sofa where Alston was changing the infant.

The case has been bound over to Superior Court.

