2-month-old in critical condition after father allegedly abused her

A Columbus man was in court Thursday morning after allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter. Nijil Alston, 23, plead not guilty to aggravated battery with a bond of $100,000 and he pleaded not guilty to cruelty to children with a bond for $50,000.More >>
LaGrange police are searching for three individuals who attempted to break into an elementary school on Monday, July 3.More >>
JTM Corp. closed down its 3745 U.S. Highway 80 store in Ladonia Square. It is the second one in Columbus to lose business because of rising competition with other supermarkets like Walmart.More >>
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins held a press conference Thursday afternoon. The press conference focused on the three inmate related deaths that have happened since she took office.More >>
LaGrange Police have confirmed that 19 dogs were rescued following an investigation of a dog fighting ring.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
According to WDAM's Ryan Moore, the operation focused on the counties of Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Jeff Davis, Walthall and Copiah and is the result of an 18 month investigation.More >>
