Fort Benning mourns the loss of soldier who drowned in the Chattahoochee River

A Columbus man was in court Thursday morning after allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter. Nijil Alston, 23, plead not guilty to aggravated battery with a bond of $100,000 and he pleaded not guilty to cruelty to children with a bond for $50,000.More >>
A Columbus man was in court Thursday morning after allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter. Nijil Alston, 23, plead not guilty to aggravated battery with a bond of $100,000 and he pleaded not guilty to cruelty to children with a bond for $50,000.More >>
Russell County Coroner has confirmed that a man has died after being attacked by a dog.More >>
Russell County Coroner has confirmed that a man has died after being attacked by a dog.More >>
We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager.More >>
We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager.More >>
The Fort Benning community is mourning the loss of a soldier after he drowned the Chattahoochee River.More >>
The Fort Benning community is mourning the loss of a soldier after he drowned the Chattahoochee River.More >>
The public is invited to join the Muscogee County Marshal's Office for sessions addressing issues such as the safe, legal, and responsible way to possess and handle firearms in Georgia.More >>
The public is invited to join the Muscogee County Marshal's Office for sessions addressing issues such as the safe, legal, and responsible way to possess and handle firearms in Georgia.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.More >>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>