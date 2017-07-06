Fort Benning mourns the loss of soldier who drowned in the Chattahoochee River

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The Fort Benning community is mourning the loss of a soldier who drowned in the Chattahoochee River.

Pfc. Michael S. Ferreira was initially reported missing Monday after a friend saw him enter the river near the 13th Street Bridge.

His body was recovered and pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

Ferreira, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida was recently assigned to the 30th Adjutant General Battalion at Fort Benning.

His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon

"This is a tragic loss," said Lt. Col. Kevin Poole, Commander of the 30 AG Battalion. "While Pfc. Ferreira was only recently assigned to Fort Benning, we are truly saddened to lose a member of our Army family."

Ferreira, who reported to Fort Benning for training on July 2, was scheduled to attend Armor training while at Fort Benning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Ferreira's family and friends during this exceptionally challenging time," Poole said.

This incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: Man who drowned in the Chattahoochee River identified as Fort Benning soldier

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.