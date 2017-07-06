Muscogee Co. Sheriff Donna Tompkins releases new details on latest inmate deaths

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The press conference focused on the three inmate related deaths that have happened since she took office.

The latest death was 31-year-old Feaginess Wood Jr. who was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his cell in the mental health dorm on July, 1.

On April 29, 42-year-old Undra Williams was found dead on his bunk in the jail and Roger Tyler, 41, died in the Muscogee County Jail in January.

"The GBI has been called to conduct independent investigation on inmate deaths." - Sheriff Tompkins #MuscogeeCoInmateDeaths — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2017

"Inmate deaths in a correctional facility are reality, cannot be predicted or prevented at times." - Sheriff Tompkins — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2017

One inmate died due to suicide, another due to aorta rupturing, the third's is still unknown. #MuscogeeCoInmateDeaths — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2017

"We will be transparent." - Sheriff Tompkins on #MuscogeeCoInmateDeaths — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2017

"All deaths were different scenarios." - Sheriff Tompkins #MuscogeeCoInmateDeaths — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2017

