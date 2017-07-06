Muscogee Co. Sheriff Donna Tompkins releases new details on late - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee Co. Sheriff Donna Tompkins releases new details on latest inmate deaths

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The press conference focused on the three inmate related deaths that have happened since she took office.

The latest death was 31-year-old Feaginess Wood Jr. who was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his cell in the mental health dorm on July, 1.

On April 29, 42-year-old Undra Williams was found dead on his bunk in the jail and Roger Tyler, 41, died in the Muscogee County Jail in January.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly