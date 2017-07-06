WATCH LIVE at 2 pm EST: MCSO holds press conference on the latest inmate deaths

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The conference will focus on the three inmate related deaths that have happened since she took office.

The latest death was 31-year-old Feaginess Wood Jr. who was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his cell in the mental health dorm on July, 1.

On April 29, 42-year-old Undra Williams was found dead on his bunk in the jail and Roger Tyler, 41, died in the Muscogee County Jail in January.

