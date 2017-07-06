Another area Piggly Wiggly closes its doors

The second Piggly Wiggly in the Chattahoochee Valley area closed its doors for good Wednesday, forcing employees to go to other stores.

That Piggly Wiggly is located in the Ladonia Square Shopping Center on U.S. Hwy 80 and had been opened since 1977. JTM Corp. financial controller, Keith Milligan blames the steadily rising competition around the stores; one being the string of Walmarts that have come to Columbus.

JTM Corp.is a family owned company, founded by Milligan's father in 1966. The loyal customers that kept them afloat for years had stopped shopping at the Piggly Wiggly on Victory Drive in South Columbus. Not even six months later, the same thing happened again to another store.

JTM. Corp still has seven supermarkets in Columbus and three in Phenix City that will continue to serve the loyal Piggly Wiggly customers.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.