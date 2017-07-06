LPD searching for individuals who attempted to break into elementary school

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police are searching for three individuals who attempted to break into an elementary school on Monday, July 3.

The LaGrange Police Department posted a picture on their Facebook page of three guys whose faces were covered.

“Even though the faces are covered in this picture, we are hoping someone might recognize the clothing or something else about these three that might help us identify them,” the post stated.

If you have any information about these individuals or this crime, please call Officer Torrence at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

