Troup County officials bust suspected dog fighting operation, seize 19 pit bulls

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange Police have confirmed that 19 dogs were rescued following an investigation of a dog fighting ring.

A patrol officer received the tip of a dog fighting ring on Roanoke Road and 10 pit bulls and nine puppies were found at the home.

No one was at the residence when the officer rescued the dogs.

This incident is under investigation.

