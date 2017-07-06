Man dies at Ralston Towers by medical condition aggravated by heat

Republican State Senator Joshua McKoon has filed paperwork officially making a run for Georgia Secretary of State. McKoon made the announcement Thursday in a video on his Facebook page.More >>
Republican State Senator Joshua McKoon has filed paperwork officially making a run for Georgia Secretary of State. McKoon made the announcement Thursday in a video on his Facebook page.More >>
A person has died at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms.More >>
A person has died at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms.More >>
JTM Corp. closed down its 3745 U.S. Highway 80 store in Ladonia Square. It is the second one in Columbus to lose business because of rising competition with other supermarkets like Walmart.More >>
JTM Corp. closed down its 3745 U.S. Highway 80 store in Ladonia Square. It is the second one in Columbus to lose business because of rising competition with other supermarkets like Walmart.More >>
LaGrange Police have confirmed that 19 dogs were rescued following an investigation of a dog fighting ring.More >>
LaGrange Police have confirmed that 19 dogs were rescued following an investigation of a dog fighting ring.More >>
A Columbus man was in court Thursday morning after allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter. Nijil Alston, 23, plead not guilty to aggravated battery with a bond of $100,000 and he pleaded not guilty to cruelty to children with a bond for $50,000.More >>
A Columbus man was in court Thursday morning after allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter. Nijil Alston, 23, plead not guilty to aggravated battery with a bond of $100,000 and he pleaded not guilty to cruelty to children with a bond for $50,000.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.More >>
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>