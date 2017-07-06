Man dies at Ralston Towers by medical condition aggravated by heat

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A person has died at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Charles Hart, and Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says the death was a health-related issue aggravated by the heat.

Worley says management found Hart lying on the bed in his room that the temperature in the man’s room was 98 degrees.

Residents who live in the Ralston Towers at the intersection of 12th Street and 2nd Avenue tell us that the building has been without air conditioning for at least a day. We have not been able to independently confirm that information at this time and we are reaching out to Ralston Towers management for comment.

This is the first heat-related death this summer in Columbus.

