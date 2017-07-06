Gibson Road bridge closed in Talbot County, traffic detoured

A person has died at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms.More >>
A recently closed bridge on Gibson Road in Talbot County is causing major concern for some homeowners living on the opposite side.People who live along the street are now speaking out, hoping for a solution.
Walmart continues to explore innovative ways to make it easier for customers to pick up goods purchased online.
Republican State Senator Joshua McKoon has filed paperwork officially making a run for Georgia Secretary of State. McKoon made the announcement Thursday in a video on his Facebook page.
LaGrange Police have confirmed that 19 dogs were rescued following an investigation of a dog fighting ring.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.
