Gibson Road bridge closed in Talbot County, traffic detoured

TALBOT COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A recently closed bridge on Gibson Road in Talbot County is causing major concern for homeowners living on the opposite side.

It is only one way in, or a 15-mile detour through an unpaved and wooded area. People who live along the street are now speaking out, hoping for a solution.

“Well, they [were] supposed to be fixing it, well they got the money to do it, well they gonna get somebody to do it, you know, and then. It continues to go on and on, and it doesn’t look like they want to do anything about it," said James Ford who lives on Gibson Road.

The bridge is the main passageway onto their street. The Gibson Road Bridge was permanently closed by the Georgia Department of Transportation in September of 2016.

The department citing extreme deterioration and faulty support beams for closing the old wooden bridge. Nearly a year later, the bridge still has not been fixed.

“It was rough living on this end, having to go through the whole winter. Rain, cold, and have to come home in the evening time. We have to walk all the way down there and then walk back and pick your groceries up again," said Emory Carter who has been living in the area for over 3 decades.

For the nearly 30 people who live on the opposite side of the bridge, they have to park their cars and walk back and forth to get to where they need to go.

Part of the delay in fixing the bridge is a result of an ongoing battle between the city of Talbotton and Talbot County to who is actually responsible for the upkeep of the bridge.

“According to bridge reports, the county is responsible, but we have been told that it is our responsibility. When the bridge was scheduled to be closed, that letter was addressed to the county. It was not addressed to the city of Talbotton," said Mayor Tony Lamar of Talbotton.

Residents on Gibson Road are now stuck in the middle of an inconvenient situation they say has lasted far too long.

"I'm just sick of it," said Carter.

News Leader 9 reached out to The Talbot County Road Department but was referred back to city officials.

Mayor Lamar says he is hoping to create a small access road to alleviate the inconvenience for the homeowners.

Work on the bridge is set to tentatively start in 2019, according to city officials.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.