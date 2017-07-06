Auburn Walmart debuts online pickup tower

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Walmart continues to explore innovative ways to make it easier for customers to pick up goods purchased online.

The Walmart Supercenter on South College Street in Auburn has just unveiled an online pickup tower which allows customers to dispense their online orders in store.

According to the store manager, it's one of only two in the state. The other is in Enterprise.

The 16-foot tall structures function like high-tech vending machines and can fulfill a customer's online order in less than a minute.

Once they type in the item they are looking for the tower dispenses it to them.

Store officials say the tower has been a big hit with its customers.

