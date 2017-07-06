What you need to know to stay safe in summertime heat

A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally, 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity. (Source: Weather.gov)

(WTVM) – With summertime here, extremely dangerous heat is upon us. You need to be careful whenever you are outside for an extended period of time and even make sure you are cool indoors, too.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses.

There is a range of heat illnesses and they can affect anyone, regardless of age or physical condition.

OSHA has a simple message when it comes to being outdoors: Water. Rest. Shade. When being outside for extended periods of time, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, rest in the shade, and wear a hat along with protective and comfortable clothing.

You will likely hear meteorologists use these terms when a heat wave is predicted in your community:

Excessive Heat Watch : Conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event to meet or exceed local Excessive Heat Warning criteria in the next 24 to 72 hours.

: Conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event to meet or exceed local Excessive Heat Warning criteria in the next 24 to 72 hours. Heat Advisory : Heat Index values are forecasting to meet locally defined advisory criteria for 1 to 2 days (daytime highs= 100-105° Fahrenheit).

: Heat Index values are forecasting to meet locally defined advisory criteria for 1 to 2 days (daytime highs= 100-105° Fahrenheit). Excessive Heat Warning: Heat Index values are forecasting to meet or exceed locally defined warning criteria for at least 2 days (daytime highs= 105-110° Fahrenheit).

Heat-related deaths are preventable. Protect yourself and others from the impacts of the heat.

The following is a heat-safety checklist from the American Red Cross so you can make sure you and your family are safe:

