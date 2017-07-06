What you need to know to stay safe in summertime heat

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
A person has died at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms.More >>
With summertime here, extremely dangerous heat is upon us. You need to be careful whenever you are outside for an extended period of time and even make sure you are cool indoors, too.More >>
Republican State Senator Joshua McKoon has filed paperwork officially making a run for Georgia Secretary of State. McKoon made the announcement Thursday in a video on his Facebook page.More >>
JTM Corp. closed down its 3745 U.S. Highway 80 store in Ladonia Square. It is the second one in Columbus to lose business because of rising competition with other supermarkets like Walmart.More >>
A recently closed bridge on Gibson Road in Talbot County is causing major concern for some homeowners living on the opposite side.People who live along the street are now speaking out, hoping for a solution.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
