No injuries as shots fired into car, house on Garden Drive

Columbus police are investigating after a car and house have been shot up in south Columbus.More >>
JTM Corp. closed down its 3745 U.S. Highway 80 store in Ladonia Square. It is the second one in Columbus to lose business because of rising competition with other supermarkets like Walmart.More >>
A recently closed bridge on Gibson Road in Talbot County is causing major concern for some homeowners living on the opposite side.People who live along the street are now speaking out, hoping for a solution.More >>
A person has died at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms this is the first heat-related death this summer in Columbus.More >>
With summertime here, extremely dangerous heat is upon us. You need to be careful whenever you are outside for an extended period of time and even make sure you are cool indoors, too.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
A federal judge has denied an emergency motion filed by the State of Hawaii that would broaden the familial exceptions to President Trump's travel ban.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
