No injuries as shots fired into car, house on Garden Drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating after a car and house have been shot up in south Columbus.

On the 2600 block of Garden Drive in Columbus, a car and a house were shot up, but no injuries were reported.

According to witnesses on scene tell us shots were fired at a cab and also hit a house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving glass and bullet casings on the road.

Police say they do not yet have any suspects in this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 706-653-3400.

