Columbus Lions talk about fan support

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Dave Platta, Sports Director
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In the 8-man game that is Arena Football, teams love to talk about the 9th man— their fans.

The Columbus Lions have got to be liking their 9th man support as they get ready for their National Arena League championship showdown versus the Jacksonville Sharks.

The Lions took to the turf at the Civic Center tonight for practice, but it wasn't your usual practice.

With the championship game set for a road game in Jacksonville in a 10,000 plus seat arena, a group of dedicated fans showed up to try to help simulate the expected chaos coming on Monday night.

“We take this very seriously. We're looking to bring home the championship, and anything we can do as a fan base to help these guys to get better to avoid the situation of players or fans getting in their head, it's just a mentality thing that we're trying to set our team up for going into this game in Jacksonville,” said Joey Drury.

Yelling and raising a ruckus is one thing, but is wearing the shark-head over the top, nah, besides it's gonna be even louder Monday night. Unless of course the Lions can get off to a fast start and shut everyone up.

Kickoff set for 7:30 ET in Jacksonville.

    There's plenty of action on Lake Harding this 4th of July. Count the Harris County pair of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell among them. They're back to work after a busy weekend competing,

    The Phenix City 9U All-Stars are getting a new lease on life. They finished third at the Alabama Cal Ripken state tournament held at Idle Hour Park on Sunday, but  their 11 inning loss to eventual state champ Mobile Westside in the state semifinals earned them an at large invitation to the Southwest Regionals in Hattiesburg, MS. Two other Phenix City teams also earned at large invitations to their regionals. The 11U team will also travel to Hattiesburg, while the 8U is hea...
    The Columbus Lions have had it really rough over the past few weeks. Five of their last six games have been on the road, which includes a marathon of three games in 11 days. But now it's time for a well-deserved break. The Lions toughed it out, got the victory in all three of those must win games, which means they're still in the chase for a third straight league title. Only one game remains, the National Arena League championship which features a showdown with the only team to...

