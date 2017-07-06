Columbus Lions talk about fan support

There's plenty of action on Lake Harding this 4th of July. Count the Harris County pair of Cal Culpepper and Mason Waddell among them. They're back to work after a busy weekend competing,More >>
The Columbus Lions have had it really rough over the past few weeks. Five of their last six games have been on the road, which includes a marathon of three games in 11 days. But now it's time for a well-deserved break. The Lions toughed it out, got the victory in all three of those must win games, which means they're still in the chase for a third straight league title. Only one game remains, the National Arena League championship which features a showdown with the only team to...
The finals are now set for the final two divisions up for grabs as the Georgia District 8 Little League Tournament at Britt David Park.
