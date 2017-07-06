Columbus Lions talk about fan support

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In the 8-man game that is Arena Football, teams love to talk about the 9th man— their fans.

The Columbus Lions have got to be liking their 9th man support as they get ready for their National Arena League championship showdown versus the Jacksonville Sharks.

The Lions took to the turf at the Civic Center tonight for practice, but it wasn't your usual practice.

With the championship game set for a road game in Jacksonville in a 10,000 plus seat arena, a group of dedicated fans showed up to try to help simulate the expected chaos coming on Monday night.

“We take this very seriously. We're looking to bring home the championship, and anything we can do as a fan base to help these guys to get better to avoid the situation of players or fans getting in their head, it's just a mentality thing that we're trying to set our team up for going into this game in Jacksonville,” said Joey Drury.

Yelling and raising a ruckus is one thing, but is wearing the shark-head over the top, nah, besides it's gonna be even louder Monday night. Unless of course the Lions can get off to a fast start and shut everyone up.

Kickoff set for 7:30 ET in Jacksonville.

