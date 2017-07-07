1 dead, 2 Iinjured in shooting on Ridgon Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are actively investigating a shooting at 831 Rigdon Rd.

News Leader 9 is learning that three people were shot in the area just after 2:00 a.m. Friday. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, one victim died. The remaining victims are being treated at Midtown Medical Center. No word on their conditions.

Witnesses are being investigated.

