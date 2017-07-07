1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Ridgon Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are actively investigating a shooting at 831 Rigdon Rd. Three people were shot just after 2:00 a.m. Friday.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, 34-year-old Brandon Scott was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.

One of the remaining two victims was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for treatment. The other surviving victim was shot in the leg. His injuries are non-life threatening according to Police Lt. Greg Touchberry.

Police say there were no witnesses to the shooting, but residents of the 800 block of Rigdon Road are being interviewed.

