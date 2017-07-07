TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident causes traffic light outage near Wynnton Road

With summertime here, extremely dangerous heat is upon us. You need to be careful whenever you are outside for an extended period of time and even make sure you are cool indoors, too.More >>
Traffic Alert: Traffic lights are currently out on Blandford Avenue and Wynton Road. A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and caused the outage. Traffic is being diverted.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after a car and house have been shot up in south Columbus.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are actively investigating a shooting at 831 Rigdon Rd. News Leader 9 is learning that three people were shot in the area just after 2:00 a.m. Friday. Those injured in the shooting have been transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment. No word on their conditions. Witnesses are being investigated. Stick with WTVM on air at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., as well as online, as we bring you updates to this developing story. Co...More >>
A recently closed bridge on Gibson Road in Talbot County is causing major concern for some homeowners living on the opposite side.People who live along the street are now speaking out, hoping for a solution.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
Two passengers, a crew member and the male suspect were injured in the incident.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
