TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident causes traffic light outage near Wynnton Road

Traffic lights are currently out between 13th Street and Buena Vista Road.

A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole on Blandford Avenue and Wynnton Road and caused the outage. Traffic is being diverted. Pike power crews are on the scene to fix the power. No injuries have been reported.

Stay tuned to News Leader 9 for updates.

