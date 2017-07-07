TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident causes traffic light outage near Wyn - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident causes traffic light outage near Wynnton Road

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Marla Spence WTVM) (Source: Marla Spence WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Traffic lights are currently out between 13th Street and Buena Vista Road.

A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole on Blandford Avenue and Wynnton Road and caused the outage. Traffic is being diverted. Pike power crews are on the scene to fix the power.  No injuries have been reported.

