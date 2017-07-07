Columbus Government issues warning to Ralston Tower owners following death of resident

Columbus Consolidated Government is issuing a warning to PF Holding, LLC, owes of Ralston Towers following the death of one of their residents caused by heat exhaustion. PF Holdings has been ordered to provide "immediate remedy cooling systems or be shut down."More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are actively investigating a shooting at 831 Rigdon Rd. News Leader 9 is learning that three people were shot in the area just after 2:00 a.m. Friday. Those injured in the shooting have been transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment. No word on their conditions. Witnesses are being investigated. Stick with WTVM on air at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., as well as online, as we bring you updates to this developing story. Co...More >>
Columbus police are investigating after a car and house have been shot up in south Columbus.More >>
With summertime here, extremely dangerous heat is upon us. You need to be careful whenever you are outside for an extended period of time and even make sure you are cool indoors, too.More >>
Traffic Alert: Traffic lights are currently out on Blandford Avenue and Wynton Road. A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and caused the outage. Traffic is being diverted.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
