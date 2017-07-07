Columbus police investigating armed robbery at Macon Rd. Denny's - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigating armed robbery at Macon Rd. Denny's

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Robbery/Assault Division of the Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest from an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred Thursday, June 29 at 2:25 a.m. at Denny's on Macon Road.

If anyone should have any information or can assist in identifying these two individuals, please contact the Robbery / Assault Division at 706-653-3400. 

