NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships extends stay in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced a one-year extension with the Columbus, Ga Sports Council to host the 2018 NAIA Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving National Championships.

The event will take place at the Columbus Aquatic Center from February 28 through March 3.

The 2018 championships will mark the third-straight year in Columbus.

The Columbus Sports Council also hosted the NAIA Softball World Series in 2013 and 2014 and the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round in 2010.

“The NAIA is excited to continue its partnership with the Columbus Sports Council,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President, and CEO. “Columbus has already displayed a first-class atmosphere for our student-athletes and we are confident they will do so in 2018. Every individual on the local organizing committee and in the greater Columbus community needs to be recognized for their commitment in offering our student-athletes, coaches, and fans a great championship experience."

