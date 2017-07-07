Last Kmart location in Columbus to close by October

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Sears Holdings has announced a list of 35 Sears and Kmart stores closing that includes the only Kmart location left in Columbus.

Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert says the stores will be closing by early October except for one Sears store that will close in early August.

Lampert released this statement Friday:

After several months of hard work to bring our costs into line, we continue to take actions to realize our vision of an integrated retailer focused on quality member experiences. Changes in consumer behavior are driving our vision and actions, and we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members. Today, we will initiate the closing of an additional eight Sears and 35 Kmart unprofitable stores as we continue to focus on our best stores and return to profitability. This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs.

The Airport Thruway Kmart closing comes just a few months after the Macon Road location was closed.

Sears Holdings says eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

The following is a list of other Georgia and Alabama Kmart locations closing:

104 Highway 31 North Athens, AL

635 Skyland Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL

2500 Airport Thruway Columbus, GA

1300 S Madison Avenue Douglas, GA

Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.

