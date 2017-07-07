Last Kmart location in Columbus to close by October - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Last Kmart location in Columbus to close by October

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Sears Holdings has announced a list of 35 Sears and Kmart stores closing that includes the only Kmart location left in Columbus.

Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert says the stores will be closing by early October except for one Sears store that will close in early August.

Lampert released this statement Friday:

After several months of hard work to bring our costs into line, we continue to take actions to realize our vision of an integrated retailer focused on quality member experiences. Changes in consumer behavior are driving our vision and actions, and we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members. Today, we will initiate the closing of an additional eight Sears and 35 Kmart unprofitable stores as we continue to focus on our best stores and return to profitability. This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs.

The Airport Thruway Kmart closing comes just a few months after the Macon Road location was closed.

Sears Holdings says eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

The following is a list of other Georgia and Alabama Kmart locations closing:

  • 104 Highway 31 North Athens, AL
  • 635 Skyland Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL
  • 2500 Airport Thruway Columbus, GA
  • 1300 S Madison Avenue Douglas, GA

Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.

  Ralston Towers representation releases statement following death of resident

    The law firm representing the Ralston Towers has released a statement following the death of 62-year-old Charles Hart died at Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus Thursday afternoon from a health-related issue aggravated by the heat. 

  UPDATE: Pedestrian killed at intersection of 13th St. and 1st Ave. in Columbus

    COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street. 

  SEGMENT: Organization to host 5k and 10k to benefit the 75th Ranger Regiment

    Big Sky Bravery, will host a 5k and 10k benefit for the 75th Ranger Regiment Saturday, July 1.  Josh McCain, founder of the organization, explains that the event will raise awareness for special operations soldiers and to raise funds to fly local rangers to Montana to participate in its programs. 

