Auburn police arrest man on breaking and entering, auto theft charges

The law firm representing the Ralston Towers has released a statement following the death of 62-year-old Charles Hart died at Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus Thursday afternoon from a health-related issue aggravated by the heat.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street.More >>
Big Sky Bravery, will host a 5k and 10k benefit for the 75th Ranger Regiment Saturday, July 1. Josh McCain, founder of the organization, explains that the event will raise awareness for special operations soldiers and to raise funds to fly local rangers to Montana to participate in its programs.More >>
Columbus Consolidated Government is issuing a warning to PF Holding, LLC, owes of Ralston Towers following the death of one of their residents caused by heat exhaustion. PF Holdings has been ordered to provide "immediate remedy cooling systems or be shut down."More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are actively investigating a shooting at 831 Rigdon Rd. News Leader 9 is learning that three people were shot in the area just after 2:00 a.m. Friday. Those injured in the shooting have been transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment. No word on their conditions. Witnesses are being investigated. Stick with WTVM on air at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., as well as online, as we bring you updates to this developing story. Co...More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
If you're trying to beat the heat by taking a swim in Alabama's waters, state health officials are warning people how easy it is to contract a potentially lethal bacteria.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies don't use Narcan now and never will under his watch, despite its effectiveness in reversing the effects of heroin overdoses.More >>
South Carolina prison officials say cell phones and possibly a drone were used to help a Lieber Correctional inmate escape from the facility Tuesday night.More >>
