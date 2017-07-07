Auburn police arrest man on breaking and entering, auto theft charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - On July 6, 2017, Auburn Police arrested Deuntavia Levon Cox, age 25 from Tuskegee on warrants charging him with breaking and entering auto and theft of property second degree.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle report that was filed with police on May 17.

According to the victim, someone unlawfully entered their 2010 Toyota Camry, while parked at a shopping mall in the 1600 block of Opelika Road and stole a laptop computer valued at over $1,600.

Further investigation into the incident by Auburn police resulted in Cox being developed as a suspect and the property being recovered.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Cox with breaking and entering Auto and Theft of Property second degree.

He was subsequently located by Tuskegee Police and taken into custody on unrelated charges.

He was incarcerated in the Macon County Jail, pending his release to Auburn Police on the outstanding warrants.

Cox was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.