Call it a comeback: Mason Espinosa's second chance at Jacksonville

(WTVM) - Monday's National Arena League Championship has the chance to be a tale of redemption.

Columbus looks to avenge two previous losses to Jacksonville, but the man under center has his own reasons for wanting a win.

Call the opening week a nightmare game for Mason Espinosa. He said it was probably “the lowest point” of his career.



Week one against the Jacksonville Sharks, the Lions QB committed four first-half turnovers: a fumble and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Espinosa was benched for backup Darren Daniel.

“Every day is not your best day, it was probably my worst day, but it is what it is, you bounce back,” Espinosa said.

He certainly has bounced back. Seven games later, he got his second chance against High Country, and made the most of it. Espinosa threw six touchdowns in the win, and earned back his starting job. Since then he’s led the league in pass efficiency and led his team to the championship.

“I just feel like myself now,” he said. “I’m having fun, enjoying the guys, enjoying the ride and just going out and doing my best.”

The team has no doubt seen an improvement from week one.



“When his number was called, he came in and did what he needed to do,” linebacker Marte Sears said. “If it ain’t broke, why fix it?”

Monday, he’s got a chance to fix the one blemish he’s had as a starter this season.



"Very rarely do you get that opportunity in life, much less in sports, so I'm really excited for it," Espinosa said.



He’ll look to erase his first game. It’s his second chance, and it could lead to a third straight Lions championship.



The NAL Championship kicks off Monday night at 7:30 p.m.



