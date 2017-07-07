Concerned citizens donate water, ice and fans to Ralston Towers

Following the heat-related death of a tenant at Ralston Towers, concerned citizens from all across the Valley are reaching out to help. An assortment of water, ice, fans and wall AC units have been delivered to the apartment complex for the many people living without air conditioning.More >>
The law firm representing the Ralston Towers has released a statement following the death of 62-year-old Charles Hart died at Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus Thursday afternoon from a health-related issue aggravated by the heat.More >>
Columbus Consolidated Government released a statement Friday afternoon giving the Ralston Towers until Monday 9 a.m. to get the air back up and running inside the housing complex or the city could come in and potentially lock the place up.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are on the scene of a potential pedestrian fatality at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street.More >>
Big Sky Bravery, will host a 5k and 10k benefit for the 75th Ranger Regiment Saturday, July 1. Josh McCain, founder of the organization, explains that the event will raise awareness for special operations soldiers and to raise funds to fly local rangers to Montana to participate in its programs.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
