Concerned citizens donate water, ice and fans to Ralston Towers

COLUMBUS (WTVM) - Following the heat-related death of a tenant at Ralston Towers, concerned citizens from all across the Valley are reaching out to help.

An assortment of water, ice, fans and wall AC units have been delivered to the apartment complex for the many people living without air conditioning.

The outreach initiative started from a single Facebook post that generated hundreds of comments and shares.

Toyia Tucker, who is one of the many people lending a helping hand says this was a call to action.

“Basically, every citizen deserves to have safe living conditions, and with the recent death at the Ralston, it prompted us to do something as citizens,” said Tucker.

Many residents form the Ralston say they have been without air for weeks, some say even more than a year.

The temperatures in some rooms reaching close to 100 degrees.

“It’s 96 degrees in my room right now, and I have two fans and all four windows open. You can’t even breathe. It’s stifling,” said Dawn Bracewell.

Bracewell says she is grateful for the people stepping up to help.

“It’s nice that the community has chipped in because management hasn’t done anything. There are people here who really need it, the water, ice, fans, anything to cool them off,” said Bracewell.

The group of concerned citizens says they will continue in their outreach initiatives throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.