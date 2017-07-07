City of Columbus steps in to improve Ralston Towers conditions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government released a statement Friday afternoon giving the Ralston Towers until Monday 9 a.m. to get the air back up and running inside the housing complex or the city could come in and potentially lock the place up.

City officials say the building is unsafe for people to live in and is violating a Columbus Code due to excessive heat.

Apartment management is being asked to also move all tenants to areas in the building where the air conditioning is functioning properly and making sure each room is 80 degrees or below along with a list of other requirements from the city.

News Leader 9 spoke with the Deputy City Manager, Pam Hodge Friday and asked her what would happen to the people living here if the Ralston has to close its doors.

Hodge says, "The ultimate consequence is the city would not allow any occupants in the building if it's not brought up to the standards we addressed in the letters that we submitted to them so there are requirements under local and state law that allows the building official to declare a facility inhabitable."

So, what does this mean for the people living at the Ralston?

John Hudgison says in his letter to Ralston Towers:

If upon inspection of that the above conditions still constitute unsafe conditions, we will have no choice but to declare the building unsafe and prohibit in a habitation or resident entry until the repairs are made.

News Leader 9 reached out to the company that owns Ralston Towers, PF Holding LLC. They have yet to respond.

