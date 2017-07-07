Columbus police need your help locating missing teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old Natashay Colbert.

Police say Colbert is missing from Columbus but may be also in the area of Atlanta, GA.

She is described as 5 foot 8, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Any information pertaining to Natasha Colbert please contact 911 or Lead Detective with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 (706) 653-3400.

