Columbus police need your help locating missing teen

Columbus Consolidated Government released a statement Friday afternoon giving the Ralston Towers until Monday 9 a.m. to get the air back up and running inside the housing complex or the city could come in and potentially lock the place up.More >>
Columbus Consolidated Government released a statement Friday afternoon giving the Ralston Towers until Monday 9 a.m. to get the air back up and running inside the housing complex or the city could come in and potentially lock the place up.More >>
Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley tells News Leader 9 that a man has died today after being hospitalized from a stabbing on Fourth of July. The stabbing took place at Bull Creek PlaceMore >>
Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley tells News Leader 9 that a man has died today after being hospitalized from a stabbing on Fourth of July. The stabbing took place at Bull Creek PlaceMore >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old Natashay Colbert.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old Natashay Colbert.More >>
Following the heat-related death of a tenant at Ralston Towers, concerned citizens from all across the Valley are reaching out to help. An assortment of water, ice, fans and wall AC units have been delivered to the apartment complex for the many people living without air conditioning.More >>
Following the heat related death of a tenant at Ralston Towers, concerned citizens from all across the Valley are reaching out to help. An assortment of water, ice, fans and wall AC units have been delivered to the apartment complex for the many people living without air conditioning.More >>
Family members are speaking out about the conditions of their loved ones living at the Ralston Towers after a resident died Thursday from a health-related issue aggravated by the excessive heat in the building.More >>
Family members are speaking out about the conditions of their loved ones living at the Ralston Towers after a resident died Thursday from a health-related issue aggravated by the excessive heat in the building.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>