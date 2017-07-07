Families speak out about Ralston Towers living conditions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Family members are speaking out about the conditions of their loved ones living at the Ralston Towers after a resident died Thursday from a health-related issue aggravated by the excessive heat in the building.

News Leader 9 spoke with Lindsey Rodriguez who says her mother lived at Ralston towers for nearly three years.

Rodriguez says her mother had several issues while living in the Ralston and the biggest issue was the air conditioning and bed bug problems.

She says her mother already suffered from health issues, and at one point the management of the Ralston evicted her mother after they discovered a bed bug infestation in the building.

Rodriguez says the management offered no sort of compensation or help during the problem.

"Nobody deserves to be in conditions like that at all," says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's mother passed away at age 52 due to a blood infection.

Although their family doesn't specifically blame the Ralston for her death, they believe the severe conditions she was living in was a contributing factor before she passed.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.