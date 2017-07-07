Coroner confirms Columbus man dies following Fourth of July stabbing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley tells News Leader 9 that a man has died Friday following a stabbing that took place on Fourth of July at Big Creek Place.

Thirty-six-year-old Pedro Juan Carmoega was hospitalized from stab wounds on his chest with cuts placed on his neck and arm.

His body is being transported to Atlanta on Saturday for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

