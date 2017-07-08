Family, friends remember Renee Eldridge two years after death

A Columbus woman who was raped and murdered two years ago was remembered Friday night by friends and family.More >>
A Columbus woman who was raped and murdered two years ago was remembered Friday night by friends and family.More >>
Family members are speaking out about the conditions of their loved ones living at the Ralston Towers after a resident died Thursday from a health-related issue aggravated by the excessive heat in the building.More >>
Family members are speaking out about the conditions of their loved ones living at the Ralston Towers after a resident died Thursday from a health-related issue aggravated by the excessive heat in the building.More >>
Following the heat-related death of a tenant at Ralston Towers, concerned citizens from all across the Valley are reaching out to help. An assortment of water, ice, fans and wall AC units have been delivered to the apartment complex for the many people living without air conditioning.More >>
Following the heat related death of a tenant at Ralston Towers, concerned citizens from all across the Valley are reaching out to help. An assortment of water, ice, fans and wall AC units have been delivered to the apartment complex for the many people living without air conditioning.More >>
Columbus Consolidated Government released a statement Friday afternoon giving the Ralston Towers until Monday 9 a.m. to get the air back up and running inside the housing complex or the city could come in and potentially lock the place up.More >>
Columbus Consolidated Government released a statement Friday afternoon giving the Ralston Towers until Monday 9 a.m. to get the air back up and running inside the housing complex or the city could come in and potentially lock the place up.More >>
Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley tells News Leader 9 that a man has died today after being hospitalized from a stabbing on Fourth of July. The stabbing took place at Bull Creek PlaceMore >>
Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley tells News Leader 9 that a man has died today after being hospitalized from a stabbing on Fourth of July. The stabbing took place at Bull Creek PlaceMore >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>