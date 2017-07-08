Family, friends remember Renee Eldridge two years after death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman who was raped and murdered two years ago was remembered Friday night by friends and family.

Loved ones of Renee Eldridge gathered at her burial site Friday evening in a pending case spanning two states.

Balloons flew high in the sky Friday over Renee Eldridge's final resting place at Columbus' Parkhill Cemetery on Macon Road.

"We miss Renee dearly. Miss her a lot just being able to pick up the phone and call her. She touched a lot of people obviously which is evident by the show of people here today and we are thankful for that," says family member, Nicole Hawk.

It was two years ago Friday, July 7 when Eldridge's body was found in the Osanippa Creek in Chambers County, Alabama.

The discovery coming just three days after she went missing from her Columbus home on 46th street.

Another family member, Lisa Bryant says, "This is about remembering her remembering the person she was her laughter, her smile and this means the world to our family to having so many people come out and support us and loved Renee so much because she made a huge impact on people's lives."

Family and friends are honoring Eldridge for the fond memories she left behind - those that her loved ones say they'll cherish forever.

