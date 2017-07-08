AL among worst states to start a business

(WTVM) - For entrepreneurs and business owners – a new study ranks Alabama as 42nd in the nation for starting a new business.

But Alabama unemployment number is at the lowest it has been in years.

Economists we spoke with say Alabama's poor ranking comes down to a lack of resources new businesses need -- mainly education and money up front.

Experts say those are not easy things to fix.

AUM Economics Professor, Deivan Deravi says, "It's going to take some time. You have to make the investment in the education at the higher education, it's very expensive. The whole education philosophy at that point will be oriented towards research and development which is a totally different type of labor force than what we are producing at this point."

That was the bad news.

The good news is that Alabama did rank in the top 10 for the cost of doing business.

