Auburn Knights Association celebrates 87th birthday with reunion concert

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Jazz is the theme in Auburn tonight, as the Auburn Knights Alumni Association prepares to play music ranging from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Members of the Auburn Knights Alumni Association are coming together this weekend to celebrate the 87th birthday of the Auburn Knights Orchestra.

The swing band has been filling Auburn's campus with Big Band jazz music, and now alumni of the group want to make sure that the public doesn't miss a beat.

This is the 61st reunion of the Auburn Knights Alumni Association.

This year's "musical journey through time" focuses on jazz music throughout the decades.

The events began on Friday with a jazz fest.

That was followed up by a poolside jazz concert on Saturday morning, and they still have a lot more to offer.

Richard Garrett with the Auburn Knights says, "We have era bands, so 30's 40's 50's 60's 70's and 80's combined 90's through today, so there are five era bands plus the current band. We have a sit in reading band where anybody that wants to play in a big band can come and play."

The final event will be a jazz fest tonight that will feature three different one-hour performances from various decades.

Tonight's event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel in Opelika.

Admission is 10 dollars.

