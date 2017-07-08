Columbus fire crews respond to possible fire at Eagle Trace Apar - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus fire crews respond to possible fire at Eagle Trace Apartments

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene of a possible fire at Eagle Trace Apartments.

Residents have evacuated the complex.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly