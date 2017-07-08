Former employee speaks out about Ralston Towers condition

A former employee of the Ralston speaks out about what he saw in recent months while he worked inside the tower.More >>
A former employee of the Ralston speaks out about what he saw in recent months while he worked inside the tower.More >>
The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene of a possible fire at Eagle Trace Apartments.More >>
The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene of a possible fire at Eagle Trace Apartments.More >>
A Columbus woman who was raped and murdered two years ago was remembered Friday night by friends and family.More >>
A Columbus woman who was raped and murdered two years ago was remembered Friday night by friends and family.More >>
Family members are speaking out about the conditions of their loved ones living at the Ralston Towers after a resident died Thursday from a health-related issue aggravated by the excessive heat in the building.More >>
Family members are speaking out about the conditions of their loved ones living at the Ralston Towers after a resident died Thursday from a health-related issue aggravated by the excessive heat in the building.More >>
Following the heat-related death of a tenant at Ralston Towers, concerned citizens from all across the Valley are reaching out to help. An assortment of water, ice, fans and wall AC units have been delivered to the apartment complex for the many people living without air conditioning.More >>
Following the heat related death of a tenant at Ralston Towers, concerned citizens from all across the Valley are reaching out to help. An assortment of water, ice, fans and wall AC units have been delivered to the apartment complex for the many people living without air conditioning.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure at age 39, reports say.More >>
"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure at age 39, reports say.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>